Diann Lynn Taylor (Schulte), 69, of Atlantic, and formerly of Red Oak, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. A private family burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Westphalia at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com