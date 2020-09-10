1/
Diann Lynn Taylor (Schulte)
Diann Lynn Taylor (Schulte), 69, of Atlantic, and formerly of Red Oak, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. A private family burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Westphalia at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
