Dolores "Dee" Aagaard
Dolores "Dee" Aagaard, 93, of Coralville, formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 29, 2020 at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville.
A private family funeral service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. A viewing will be available on Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family will not be present during the viewing hours.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
