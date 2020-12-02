Dolores "Dee" Aagaard, 93, of Coralville, formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 29, 2020 at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville.

A private family funeral service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. A viewing will be available on Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family will not be present during the viewing hours.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

