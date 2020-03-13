|
Don Chesnut, 87, of rural Adair, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Visitation with family will be from 3 – 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16 at the United Methodist Church in Adair. Burial will be in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020