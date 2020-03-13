Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Chesnut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Chesnut

Send Flowers
Don Chesnut Obituary
Don Chesnut, 87, of rural Adair, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Visitation with family will be from 3 – 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16 at the United Methodist Church in Adair. Burial will be in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -