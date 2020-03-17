|
Don W. Chesnut, 87, of rural Adair, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Don was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Adair County, to Merle and Cecil Gladys (Keith) Chesnut. He grew up near Adair and graduated from the Adair High School in 1952. Don loved farming and farmed all his life in Adair County.
On June 5, 1960, he married Shirley Marsden at the Stratton Methodist Church north of Red Oak.
Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hosting their 'cousin get-togethers,' and watching them participate in their many activities. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones.
He was an active lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Adair and a longtime member of the Adair Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Cecil Chesnut; a sister, Claire; four brothers, Keith, John, Melvin and Larry; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Chesnut and Joanne Chesnut.
Don is survived by his wife, Shirley Chesnut of Adair; two sons, Eddie (Renae) Chesnut of Johnston, and Evan (Sharon) Chesnut of Shell Rock; a daughter, Annette Brannen of Urbandale; grandchildren, Blane Chesnut, Taylor Chesnut, Cole (Dallas) Chesnut, Collin Chesnut, Makayla Brannen and Alyssa Brannen; three brothers, Lyle, Dale (Marlene), and Ray; brothers-in-law, Clem (Kay) Marsden and Dick (Jeannie) Marsden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16, at the United Methodist Church in Adair with burial in Sunnyhill Cemetery.
Military honors will be by the Adair VFW Color Guard #8877 and the Iowa Military Funeral Honors.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020