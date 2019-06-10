Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kirk Henningsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davenport (Formerly Atlantic)



Shortly after a joyful celebration of his 90th birthday, Donald Kirk Henningsen died peacefully on June 6, 2019 in Davenport. Don's life was celebrated at a memorial mass at the Kahl Home in Davenport on June 21, 2019. He will be brought home to Atlantic at a later date for burial with his wife, Barbara, who preceded him in death (2009).

Donald Kirk Henningsen was born to Henning Oluf and Gladys (Kirk) Henningsen on April 20, 1929 in Atlantic. He graduated from Atlantic High School and subsequently from the University of Iowa. He married Barbara Murray on December 27, 1950, and they lived in Atlantic where Don was an auto dealer, first with his parents at Henningsen Motors, later opening Valley Motors.

A lifelong fan of all things Atlantic, Don was an active participant in local politics, fund-raising and community events. After retiring, he and Barbara spent many wonderful years traveling in a fifth wheel camper and having adventures in cross country skiing, hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Don was "sag wagon" for family members riding RAGBRAI and pursued life-long learning through Elderhostel.

Don and Barbara were blessed with five children: Kathleen Henningsen, Deborah (Charles) Cassel, Kirk (Lisa) Henningsen, Mark (Janet) Henningsen, and Joe (Joanne) Henningsen; 14 grandchildren and six great-granddaughters. Don's dedication to Atlantic and great sense of adventure will be missed.

Memorials may be sent to Heritage House in Atlantic or the Kahl Home in Davenport.

