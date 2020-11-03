Donald Oscar Peterson, 90, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care due to complications from Cornavirus. Don was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Atlantic, to Oscar and Edna (Anderson) Peterson.
Don graduated from Atlantic High School. He married Barbara Roden Bell on May 20, 1952, and they were united in marriage for 59 years. Through this union were born four children: Bennie (Bonnie) Peterson; Ronda (Jim) Butcher; Robin Peterson, and Mark (Carol) Peterson.
Don worked in the grocery industry at Safeway, Meadow Gold, Super Value, and HyVee, managed the Leon Sears Catalog Store, and in retirement he worked part-time at the Atlantic YMCA.
Don enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, collecting coins and Hot Wheels. He shared his passion for these hobbies with his grandchildren. Don was a sports enthusiast watching his children and grandchildren on the playing field. Don looked forward to Sunday calls from his sons and daily visits from his daughters. He cherished reading the Sunday paper and monitoring the local grocery store ads to get the best buy possible.
Don was a member of the Leon School Board, the Lion's Club, Elk's Club, and the United Church of Christ.
Don gave everything he could to let people know they were important to him.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Peterson; his parents, Oscar and Edna Peterson; sister, Darlene Pieken; and brother, Jerry Peterson.
He will be remembered by his children, Bennie (Bonnie) Peterson, Ronda (Jim) Butcher, Robin Peterson, and Mark (Carol) Peterson; sister, Norma Brix; 5 grandchildren: Brooke (Wesley) Carter; Nicole Peterson, James (Holli) Peterson, Jeff Peterson, and Justin (fiancé Julie) Butcher; and 10 great-grandchildren who he prayed for every morning. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don's legacy will be his devotion to his family.
Don will be interred at the Atlantic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.