Donald Pelzer

Donald Pelzer Obituary
Donald Pelzer, 83, of Marne, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m., at the Roland Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery north of Marne, with military rites performed by the Atlantic Color Guard.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home with Masonic rites starting at 4:45 p.m..

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic is caring for Don's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
