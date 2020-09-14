Donna Florene (Biermann) Crandall, 87, died peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, at Allen Place in Atlantic.

Donna was born on Oct. 28, 1932, in Bremer County, near the town of Tripoli, the sixth child of Otto and Esther (Brockmeyer) Biermann. She attended West Union public schools and graduated in May 1951.

On Sept. 30, 1951, she married Ronald Crandall at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. They made their home in West Union where they raised five children. In 1984, Ron and Donna moved to their lake home near Osage Beach, Mo., where they retired. In 2012, they relocated to Atlantic to be near family.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Morales of Cedar Falls; three sons, Michael Crandall of Winona, Minn., Brad (Jodene) Crandall of Atlantic, and Craig (Kate) Crandall of Champlin, Minn.; a son-in-law, Tom Fisher of Isanti, Minn.; six grandchildren, Stephanie Morales, Lauren (Chuck) Bristol, Creigh (Lia) Crandall, Claire Crandall, Luke Crandall, and Sydney Crandall; one great-granddaughter, Belle Bristol; a brother, Daryl (Lorraine) Biermann of Eldorado; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ron; a daughter, Gayle Fisher; three brothers, Everett, Clarence, and Harlan Biermann; two sisters, Arlene Alcorn and Joann Bunch; and a son-in-law, Stephen Morales.

A memorial service will be held in West Union after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 402, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

