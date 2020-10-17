1/
Donna Eslick
Donna Eslick, 89, of Atlantic, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family will greet friends on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2020.
