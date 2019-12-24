|
Donna Mae McLaren, 92, of Atlantic and former longtime Cumberland-Massena resident died Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
A family graveside service will be held at 11?a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Massena Center Cemetery, north of Massena. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
