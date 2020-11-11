1/
Doris F. (Stenstrom) Richards
Doris F. Stenstrom Richards, 93, of Exira, died Nov. 9, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Orange Township in rural Coon Rapids. Interment will be in the Orange Township Cemetery in rural Coon Rapids.
Open visitation will be available on Thursday, Nov. 12 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The family will not be president during open visitation.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Orange Township
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
