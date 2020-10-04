Doris Hensel, 82, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Doris Jean was born on June 4, 1938, in Bristow, Okla., the daughter of Adam and Bessie Bell (Walker) Hutchings. She was the baby of the family and was told as an infant she was laid on a blanket in the field while her family picked cotton. Her family later moved to Red Oak.
A peek up to see who was standing in the balcony at a teen dance led to her marrying Robert Hensel on Nov. 21, 1956, at the courthouse in Maryville, Mo. The couple lived in Red Oak, Atlantic, and then various places around Iowa. In 1968, they made Atlantic home.
Doris held various jobs throughout her life; police dispatching and clerking at Salvation Army being her favorites. Though her family may have called some of it junk, Doris loved the new treasures she found each shift. Doris worked into her 80's and would have gone back, but due to her failing health, was unable too; she was hard worker and liked to be busy.
One to keep to herself, not a social butterfly and fairly private, she enjoyed camping and fishing; Lake Anita and Orient being a few of her favorite spots. She also spent time making crafts, painting, crocheting, putting puzzles together, and was up for any horror movie; the scarier and more gruesome the better. Doris never turned down the chance to hit the casinos, often bouncing from one slot machine to another hoping to hit the big one; trips to Council Bluffs and the Meskwaki Casino were not to be forgotten. She loved flowers, gardening and making candy for family every Christmas. Doris was always trying to feed anyone who stopped by.
Doris' method of parenting was a bit of tough love sometimes; if you did something she didn't agree with, watch out! She could be a little stubborn and was one you always knew where you stood with her. She either liked you or didn't, and if she did, she was all in to show you her love and support. Her sense of humor would surprise you at times; she was one of a kind.
Doris is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Peggy (J.C.) Smith, Lori (Paul) Rutherford, Rod (Tina) Hensel, Kim (Tyler) Whetstone, and Ron (Deb) Hensel; daughter-in-law, Paula (Rachel) Hensel; step-son, Bill (Lisa) Hensel; grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua (Jamie), Jacob Joyce, Zeke, Jakob, Bennett, Adam (Whitney) and Robin (Tonya); great-grandchildren, Aidan Charles, Haley Rose and Lillian Jean; step- grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, Caroline and their children, Ashley (Clint), Samantha (Cade), and Stephanie (Brandon) and their children; sisters-in-law, Jacky (Bob) Samuelson and Mable McCuen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Bessie Hutchings; parents-in-law, Charles and Dorothy Hensel; grandson, Justin; granddaughter, Kari Doris; step-great-grandson, Emery Jane; siblings, Cleo (Neoma) Hutchings, Juanita (Bud) Plum, Everett Hutchings and Arlene (Elmer) Jenkins; and sisters-in-law, Mona (Adrian) Delfs and Donna (Teddy) Weston.
A private family service will be held.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Johnson, Carroll Area Nursing, St. Croix Hospice and Roland Funeral Service. We will never forget your kindness and wonderful care of mom and your support of our family during this incredibly difficult time.
