Dorothy A. Larsen, 88, of Stanton, and formerly of Audubon, died June 22, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. There will also be a Celebration of Life Memorial service held on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton. Interment will be in the Manning Cemetery in Manning. Family visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, June 26 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store