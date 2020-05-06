Dorothy A. Wolf
Dorothy Ann Wolf, 80, died May 4, 2020, at her home in Exira. She was was born July 20, 1939, in Hamlin Township, Audubon County.

There will be an open visitation available to the public on Friday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. There will be a private family funeral service held at a later date at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira.

Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
