Dorothy D. McCune, 103, of Audubon, died April 24, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Memorials may be directed to the Good Neighbor Center at 410 N. Park Place, Audubon, Iowa 50025.
She is survived by her children, William J. (Nancy) Moore of Audubon, John L. (Teresa) McCune of Urbandale, Janet L. (Edward) Collins and Anna M. (Phillip) Elmquist, all of Audubon; daughter-in-law Patti McCune of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and other relatives.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020