Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McCune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy D. McCune

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy D. McCune Obituary
Dorothy D. McCune, 103, of Audubon, died April 24, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Memorials may be directed to the Good Neighbor Center at 410 N. Park Place, Audubon, Iowa 50025.
She is survived by her children, William J. (Nancy) Moore of Audubon, John L. (Teresa) McCune of Urbandale, Janet L. (Edward) Collins and Anna M. (Phillip) Elmquist, all of Audubon; daughter-in-law Patti McCune of Omaha, Neb.; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and other relatives.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -