Dorothy Jean (Stamp) Swope, the daughter of Alfred and Ethel (Jipsen) Stamp, was born Dec. 31, 1929, near Lewis. She died July 25, 2020, at the Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, at the age of 90 years, six months, and 25 days.



Dorothy attended school in Lewis, graduating from Lewis High School with the class of 1947. On May 25, 1947, she was united in marriage to Glen E. Swope in Atlantic. Dorothy taught country school north of Atlantic for several years before moving to the farm east of Oakland in 1954. In 1967, she began working for the Farm Bureau. She worked there for 35 years, before her retirement.



Dorothy was a member of the Oakland Congregational Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, baking, and decorating cakes. She spent much of her time volunteering over the years for various groups, including: the Oakland Historical Society, the Atlantic Hospital, Center Clover 4-H Club, and the Oakland Manor Nursing Home.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Glen on April 20, 1989; her parents; her brother Don Stamp and wife Marge; and her in-laws: Lester Wooten, Beryl and Dorothy Swope, Gordon and Ruth Swope, and Dean Swope.



She is survived by her children: Steven L. Swope of Oakland, Suzanne "Sue" Fischer of Atlantic, and Shawn Evans and husband Ray of Hancock; her grandchildren: Steve Swope and wife Shelly, Shane Swope and wife Darcy, Sheila Singleton and husband Russell, Wesley Fischer, and Kaci Perkins and wife Abby; her great grandchildren: Riley, Kelcy, and Sydney Swope, Tyler Williamson, Cole, Dalton, Gavyn, Hayden, and Wyatt Fischer; her great great-grandchildren, Kennedy Swope and Noa Williamson; her sister Darlene Wooten of Longview, Texas, her sister-in-law Dolores Swope of Lewis, and her special family friend Judy Thompson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation with the family will start on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will continue until 11:30 a.m. when a procession will leave the funeral home for a graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery. Charles Pleak will officiate the service. You are welcome to bring your own chair to the services at the cemetery. Masks are strongly suggested, and social distancing will be encouraged. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store