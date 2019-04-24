Dorothy Sanborn, age 93 of Elkhorn, Neb. and a former resident of Dexter, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Elk Ridge Assisted Living in Elkhorn. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Virgil Sanborn; son, Stephen Sanborn; and a sister, Darlene Reints. Dorothy is survived by: her daughter, Deb (Bill) Eidam of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brad) Plouzek of Bennington, Neb., Will Eidam of Oklahoma City, Okla., Christopher Eidam of Millard, Neb.; and great grandchildren, Scarlett, Micah and Samuel Plouzek, and Brody Eidam; Nieces, Diane Jungman and Renee Asp; nephews, Greg and Vance Reints.
Dorothy taught school for many years in and around the Dexter area and retired at the age of 80.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 27 at the Dexter United Methodist Church in Dexter with Revs David Weesner and Dr. Ronald Yarnell officiating. Burial will follow at the Dexter Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church in Dexter. Memorials can be made to either the Dexter United Methodist Church or to the Dorothy Sanborn Scholarship Fund and can be mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 West Maple Road - Elkhorn, Neb. 68022 who is caring for Dorothy and her family at this time.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019