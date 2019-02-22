Dorothy R. (Kintzel) Harris, 94, of Atlantic, and formerly of Wichita and Lawrence, Kan., died Saturday, Jan 12, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy R. (Kintzel) Harris.
A native of Wichita, Dotty was born July 22, 1924, attended the University of Kansas where she became a Delta Gamma and graduated in 1946, with a degree in chemistry and taught at Drury College in Missouri.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Doug (Mary) Harris, Elizabeth (Len) Heller, Susan (Mark) Coleman and Laura (Thomas) Graham. Dotty will be fondly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Harris; parents, Otto Kintzel and Ruth Snyder; and siblings, Hubert Kintzel and Louise Westwood.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Wichita, with burial in the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic and Old Mission Funeral Home in Wichita, Kan. are caring for Dorothy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019