Doug R. Seemann, 73, of Atlantic, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Doug's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.