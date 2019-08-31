Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Anuan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Anuan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Anuan Obituary
Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville passed away suddenly Aug, 27, 2019 at UIHC.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 2 at noon at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. - noon.
He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children; Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John, and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now