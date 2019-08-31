|
|
Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville passed away suddenly Aug, 27, 2019 at UIHC.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 2 at noon at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10 a.m. - noon.
He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children; Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John, and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019