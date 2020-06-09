April 13, 1951 ~ May 24, 2020 (age 69)



Douglas Darrell Eblen, Indianapolis, passed away on the evening of Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was 69. Doug was born April 13, 1951 in Council Bluffs, a son of the late Virginia (McCrory) and Darrell W. Eblen.

As a boy, Doug collected baseball cards and joined in any sport that was going on. Doug loved spending time with his dad in the Indian Guide's Troop in his hometown of beautiful Atlantic, Iowa where he graduated from Atlantic High School. Doug's father and mother were both schoolteachers and instilled in him the value of education. He graduated as salutatorian of his senior class of 1969. Always an inquisitive child, his love for learning extended into his college years at the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in Actuarial Sciences.

After college, Doug moved to the windy city of Chicago, Ill. working at Montgomery Ward. He then moved to Rockford, Ill., with Sundstrand Corporation as a pension planner. All the while, Doug searched for God. God could make sense of his quest for truth. He began attending church and met his wife, Liz Himsel. They married and together have three sons, Andrew, Aaron, and Avi. Doug was also a stepdad to Justin (Krystal), Joel, and Jace Durcholz and step-grandchildren, Madelynn, Brody, Aaliyah, Edyn, Delaney, Valentina and Adam Durcholz. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Ambrose as well as a niece and a nephew.

Doug and Liz moved with their three sons from Illinois to Tennessee, Tennessee to Kansas, and then Kansas to Indiana in 2008.

Doug worked for Indianapolis Public Schools as a math teacher for 10 years. Living on a hobby farm, Doug developed a love for gardening and actually became pretty good at it. The best times of his life were watching Aaron play high school basketball, Avi at football and wrestling, and going to movies with Andrew. Visiting with Liz's sons and grandchildren gave him much delight. He lived for Christ and his family. Bible memorization was easy for Doug. He and Liz would play Bible trivia and rarely did he not know the answer.

Doug was very touched by missionaries Bobby and Sherry Burnette's ministry to the Haitian orphans. He felt that was really what the Christian life looked like. They left home and family to serve those in the greatest of need. Doug realized that that is perfect love. That someone would lay down their life for the least of these.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in passing by a brother, Greg Eblen.

The family received friends from 3 until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 31 at Grace Assembly of God, New Whiteland, Ind. The funeral service followed at 3:30 p.m.

Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 South Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

