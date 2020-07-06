Douglas Eugene Williams was born Aug. 20, 1949, the son of Eugene "Lefty" and Mary Genevieve (Lyons) Williams born at the Bristow Manor Hotel. He passed on June 30, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 70.
Doug graduated from C & M High School in 1967. After graduation, he was united in marriage on Aug.17, 1967, to Jean Joyce at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Doug was sent to Alexandria, Va. for training to fight in Seoul, Korea. Upon returning from Korea, he worked for a time before joining the family business Lefty's Pump & Plumbing. Today the business is still operated by Shane and Drew Williams.
Doug and Jean traveled whenever Doug would say "Want to go to Puerto Rico?", Jean would reply "Sure do." They were also very lucky to travel to Jamaica and many states, including Hawaii, with sons and daughters-in-law. Doug also traveled in December with all the grandchildren to the beach in Alabama where the days were spent on the beach and playing games of putt-putt golf.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; and father and mother-in-law.
He is survived by his three sons, Shane Williams and wife Michele, Kyle Williams and wife Julie, and Drew Williams and wife Alice all of Massena; six grandchildren, Austin, Bodie, Paxton, Seth, Cash, and Kylie Williams; sister, Dixie Gaer (Doug); sisters-in-law, Lois Gunter (Chuck) and Diane Jorgensen; other relatives and friends.
Public Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena.
Due to COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced and the family encourages you to bring a lawn chair to the graveside service.
Memorials may be directed to the Doug Williams memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date. There will be no visitation.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.