Douglas Dale, son of Dale and Yvonne (Randolph) Jensen, was born March 3, 1960, in Harlan. He grew up on the family farm near Kimballton and graduated from Elk Horn-Kimballton High School in 1978. Doug was a multiple sport athlete garnering numerous accolades in football, basketball and baseball. Baseball was his passion and he became one of the state's best clean-up hitters.
Doug went to Augustana College, in South Dakota, to play baseball. He then briefly, attended Iowa State, before returning home to help his father on the farm. In 1987, Doug purchased Arnold's Bar in Kimballton, renamed it Lugger's, and continued to operate it until his death. From the moment Doug opened his doors, he also opened his heart and became one of the most beloved members of the community. Most will recall that Doug's response to almost any community need or personal favor, was met with a wide smile and a heartfelt, "Ya Bet"!
Doug was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church at Jacksonville. He loved all sports and was a big fan of the New York Yankees, Minnesota Vikings, Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially the Women's Basketball team. Doug loved playing little league baseball in his youth and later carried on his passion playing town team baseball and slow pitch softball. He also organized Labor Day tournaments which became highlights of the summer. Doug enjoyed being the PA announcer for little league and coaching youth sports.
Doug's love for sports was second only to his pride, devotion, and love for his family. Especially his beloved daughter and granddaughters. Doug demonstrated his love and loyalty to his friends with each and every one of his wide smiles, strong handshakes, and big hugs.
On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Doug died suddenly and unexpectedly at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, with his daughter lovingly by his side.
Doug would want you to know that if your funeral clothes don't fit, for "God's sake, don't waste your money buying new ones!" He'd tell you to wear a shirt of your favorite team and "Call it good."
Doug is survived by his daughter: Ashley Jensen and her fiancé Dirk Wasson, and their daughters Lillianna and Ashlynn, of Kimballton; his father Dale Jensen of Kimballton; two sisters: Melodi Jenkins of Sioux City and Jan Jensen and wife Julie Fitzpatrick of Coralville; a special friend Kathy Sorensen of Council Bluffs; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with Reverend Ron Rasmussen officiating.
Congregational Hymns will include "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "How Great Thou Art." Peggy Doonan will be the organist.
Vocal Selections will be "Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone" by Rev. Ron Rasmussen. Recorded Selections will be "New York, New York" and "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2020