Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, PhD, 72, went home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short illness.
Kerry was born July 2, 1947 to Arnold and Vernetta (Dietz) Kister in Lincoln, NE. She was raised in Lincoln and active in The Camp Fire program as a girl. In high school she was active with the Lincoln High Pep Club (The Peppers), and also volunteered 650 hours as a Candy Striper at Lincoln General Hospital. She graduated in 1965 from Lincoln High School.
After high school, she attended Bryan Memorial School of Nursing in Lincoln, earning her RN in 1968. Later in 1968, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Sauser, of Walthill, Neb. on a blind date.
Kerry and Bob were married at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln on June 28,1969. They settled in Omaha and started their family in 1970, when daughter Jenny was born. They relocated to Ellsworth, Kan, and welcomed three more children: Dan in 1972, John in 1975, and Kat in 1978.
In the 1970's Kerry worked part-time as an RN while raising her young family. She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and serving; she was Girl Scout volunteer, Cub Scout Den Leader, and Campfire Girls Volunteer in support of her children's activities.
In her professional life, Kerry was a true trailblazer and pioneer in both western medicine and integrative therapies. In 1980, she returned to school to obtain her ARNP through the University of Kansas; at a time when there were very few nurse practitioners. She practiced alongside a family physician until the family relocated to Central Iowa in 1982.
In Iowa, she worked in the ICU & Emergency Room at Broadlawns Medical Center, NICU at Blank Children's Hospital, and family practices in Indianola & Knoxville in the 1980s and early 1990s. She returned to school in 1996 to earn her Master's of Science and Doctor of Naturopathy (ND) degrees. Later she went on to earn her PhD in Homeopathy.
In 1997, Bob and Kerry moved to Atlantic, where she found her true professional calling when she founded the Natural Health Center in order to help her patients heal naturally with food and whole food supplementation. She also opened an organic grocery store before the local stores had an organic section. In 2012, Kerry published her book, Exhausted & Drained? It's NOT Just In Your Brain: Identify and Heal from Adrenal Stress and Fatigue to Regain Your Energy. She retired in 2018 after operating the Natural Health Center for 15 years.
Passionate about helping others achieve optimum health, the countless number of patients that she helped and provided care to over her long career is remarkable.
Not one to sit still, in her retirement she operated Kerry's Quilted Creations and made many beautiful quilts and table runners. She also maintained a huge garden and would often remind her family and friends to eat their veggies and take their {bio available} vitamins.
Kerry is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Sauser, Atlantic of 50 years, nine months, and six days, daughter Jenny (Rob) Peterson of Altoona, son Dan (Christine) Sauser of Urbandale, son John (Christy) Sauser of Council Bluffs, daughter Kat Krieger of Ridgewood, N.Y., grandchildren Phillip and Cassidy Peterson, Emma, Lincoln, and Macy Sauser, Tess and Jonas Sauser, Kaitlyn Hammer, Marcella and Amadea Krieger, brother Jack (Kathy) Kister of Estes Park, CO, sister Judy Greene of Prescott, Ariz., as well as a host of nieces, nephews, her dear friend and 2nd Mother, Marilyn Carter, and fur babies Lizzy and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Grandparents.
She will be with us always and her signature words "Well…" and "Put a little kale in it." and "Guess what your Mother did?" will live on.
A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Memorials may be given to SS Peter and Paul Church, Atlantic or to the family.
A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Memorials may be given to SS Peter and Paul Church, Atlantic or to the family.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.