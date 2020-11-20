Duane Charles Gettler was born on Feb. 3, 1946 to Walter and Elaine (Wedemeyer) Gettler. He passed on Nov. 19 at Unity Point hospital of complications of Covid-19. He graduated from Adair-Casey Schools in 1964, was drafted in the Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. Duane was very proud of his service to his country.
Duane was a 50-year member of the Adair Fire Dept. and served on the Conservation club as a trustee.
His greatest loves were spending time with his kids and grandkids, going on our yearly family vacations, fishing excursions to local ponds with grandkids, playing the lottery and attending his yearly military NDQSA reunions, receiving the Saint Barbara medal.
Duane was married to Carolyn Huffman and to this union two sons were born, they later divorced, and he married Mary Kingery and she brought two children to this union, and they had two daughters.
Many who knew Duane, knows he has some favorite stories and would tell them over and over, this is one of his favorites-I have twin daughters, and one has identical twin boys and my son has identical twin boys; we have 3 sets of twins in our family.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Dennis; grandson, Cade Gettler.
Duane is survived by his mother; his wife, Mary; sons Brandy (Paula) Kingery, Matthew (Brandy) Gettler; Michael Gettler. Daughters Heather (Tracey) Watson, Marcie (Dan) Stiles, Melanie (still available) Gettler. Grandchildren Corbin and Caden Kingery; Emily and Josh Wittrock, Madison, Wyatt and Walker Gettler; Garrison, Grayson, and Gatlin Gettler; Alissa, Ryan and Konnar Stiles; and Maddox and Myles Kunkel. Sister Karen (Jim) Grant, brothers Don (Derinda), Delmar (Marie), Dean (Sharon), Daryl (Sherry), Dave (Kristen), Walter Jr. (Valerie) and Jesse (Lisa) Gettler, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A open visitation on Sunday, Nov. 22, 1-4 p.m. at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, on Monday, Nov. 23. The family will have a celebration of life services for Duane at a later date.
Due to new State of Iowa Guidelines and the Hockenberry Funeral Home, only 15 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time for visitation and mask are required in attendance.
Memorials may be directed to the Gettler family. Condolences or guestbook entries may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.