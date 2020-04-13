Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Dwayne L. Knop

Dwayne L. Knop Obituary
Dwayne L. Knop, 98, formerly of Omaha, Neb. died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, April 16 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, at the Atlantic Cemetery. A recording of the service will be posted to Dwayne's obituary on our website following the service due to the state's mandate of no more than 10 people allowed to gather.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dwayne's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2020
