|
|
Edith Marlene Clark, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Marlene was born Sept. 9, 1938, to Wayne and Mattie (Andersen) Hackett in Oakland. She attended Oakland community schools and graduated from Oakland High School in 1956. Later, she married Max David Clark from Griswold on Jan. 18, 1958, at her parents' home near Oakland. Not too long after they were married, they packed up and moved to Omaha for a short time. They eventually moved to Atlantic in 1968 where they spent the majority of their life raising their family.
Marlene worked at the local Sears Department Store in Atlantic for many years. Changing professions, she became a cook for the Heritage House Nursing Home in Atlantic until she retired.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Atlantic. Marlene enjoyed visiting with many of her extended family and friends. Some would say that she had "The Gift of Gab," and never knew a stranger.
She is survived by her son, Mark of Des Moines; granddaughters, Amanda Lett of Creston, and Katie Zellmer of Vernal, Utah; one great-grandson, Bradie Lett of Creston; a sister, Jessie Shiffer of Oakland; two sisters-in-law, Loraine Hackett of Oakland, and Shirley Hackett of Syracuse, Neb.; and many more extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; daughter, Carol Ann Zellmer; her parents; sister, Ruby Potter; and two brothers, Jerry and Dean Hackett.
No public services are planned at this time. A private burial will be taking place at the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, IA. Per Marlene's wishes, memorials may be designated to the family, and may be mailed to Hockenberry Funeral Home (1804 E. 17th St. Atlantic, Iowa 50022).
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2020