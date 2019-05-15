Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward A. Fisher (Butch), 64, from Atlantic, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Jan. 7, 2019 at VA Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Ed was born on April 2, 1954 in Corning, to Raymond and Norma Fisher. The family lived in Greenfield, Iowa from 1963 until 1979. Ed attended High School in Greenfield until he was 17 when he enlisted in the US Navy. After returning home from Vietnam, he attended Southwestern Comm. College in Creston studying

auto body/mechanics which lead to his love for fast cars.

Ed was a hard worker, specializing as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying fishing, hunting, and trapping, but most of all he always wanted to spend time with family and friends…pulling pranks and making everyone laugh.

Ed is survived by his four children: Tami Hartz, KC, Mo., Lucas Fisher, San Diego, Calif., Misty Jo Nelson, Cumberland, and Casey Jo Nelson, Sedalia, Mo., eight grandchildren, brother, Clare (Misti) Fisher, Winterset, sister, LeAnn (Scott) Starman, Des Moines many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, mother, Norma, brothers, Lawrence Ray & Vernon L. Fisher, and sister, Lois Lorenzen.

Ed's wishes were to be cremated, to have a Celebration of His Life and to have some of his ashes painted into the Freedom Rock at Greenfield. His wishes will be fulfilled on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at the Freedom Rock, Exit 86, Highway 25, off of Interstate 80. His Celebration of Life will follow at the Greenfield City Park, Greenfield.

Please come and join his family in Celebrating Ed's Life.

