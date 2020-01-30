Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Elaine Teague Obituary
Elaine Teague, 67, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
There will be an open visitation from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with family will be held during a reception at Rumors Lounge in Atlantic following services on Saturday, Feb, 1.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic. Private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to families wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charges of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
