Elaine Teague, 67, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
There will be an open visitation from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with family will be held during a reception at Rumors Lounge in Atlantic following services on Saturday, Feb, 1.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic. Private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to families wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charges of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020