Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Atlantic, IA

Visitation
Following Services
Rumors Lounge
Atlantic, IA

1952 - 2020
Elaine Teague Obituary
Elaine Teague, 67, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Elaine was born July 18, 1952, in Cass County, to James "Mac" and Vera (Nelson) McDermott. She grew up in Cass County and has been a resident all her life. She attended and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1970.
She was married to Steve Dean Teague on Feb. 17, 1974, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Elaine worked in medical records at the Cass County Memorial Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 2016.
She had been a 4-H leader, 4-H superintendent at the Cass County Fair, BPOE Doe and a member of the First United Presbyterian Church.
Elaine enjoyed watching the races in Corning, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, both Iowa and Iowa State sports, supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities, teaching her grandchildren how to bake and cook, and taking trips to Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Vera McDermott, and her parents-in-law, Cecil and Nelda Teague.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Steve Teague of Atlantic; daughters, Shana Platt of Anita, and Joni (Chris) Kelley of Elliott; grandchildren, Anna Kelley, Jenna Platt, Kaitlyn Platt, Madison Kelley, Ashely Kelley and Cole Platt; a brother, Jerry (Pauline) McDermott of Dallas, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Paula (Jim) Odem of Tucson, Ariz.; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce (Jackie) Teague of Stoughton, Wis.; uncles and aunts, Dale (Peggy) Nelson of Ankeny, Robert (Francis) Nelson of Atlantic, Sharon McDermott Jensen of Atlantic, Nancy McDermott of Bend, Ore. and Ella McDermott of Sioux City; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
There will be an open visitation from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 30 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with family will be held during a reception at Rumors Lounge following services on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic. Private family burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to families wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charges of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020
