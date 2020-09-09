1/1
Elaine Vera Koll
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Vera Koll was born Jan. 4, 1929, on a farm near Avoca. She was the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Wolff) Heesch. Elaine was one of three daughters. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church in Avoca. Elaine attended school in Avoca and graduated with the class of 1946. She then worked at the Rexall Drug Store in Avoca. She was married to Alfred Koll on Sept. 28, 1949, in Avoca. They made their home on the Koll farm in Walnut, where Al was born. They were blessed with two sons, David and Stephen.

Elaine enjoyed the activities that her sons were involved in growing up. She belonged to the Women's Fellowship at church and served four years as Treasurer and four years as President. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and was on the board of Christian Education, and she also served on the Peace Haven Auxiliary Board. Elaine and Al were involved in a pinochle card club for over forty years and Elaine was also involved in a neighborhood card club called the P.E.T Club. Elaine and Al retired and moved to Atlantic in April 1996. They enjoyed attending the activities that their grandchildren were involved in as well. She enjoyed her yard, flowers, and her arts and craft projects.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vera Heesch; husband, Alfred Koll; sister, Betty Campbell; sister and brother-in-law, Nadine & Paul Eggerss; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret (Koll) and Kenneth Fredrechsen.

Survivors include her two sons, David (Donna) Koll of Omaha, NE and Stephen (Cindy) Koll of Atlantic. Four grandchildren, Mark VanGoethen of Omaha, Neb., Melanie (Scott) Hobbs of Hagerstown, Md., Kellen (Melanie) Koll of Omaha, Neb., and Katie Koll of Atlantic. Three great-grandchildren, Emma and Lauren Hobbs of Hagerstown and Harper June Koll of Omaha, Neb.

Open visitation will start at 9 a.m. and continue with family present from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Services will start the way Elaine started her favorite days by having donuts and coffee at 1 p.m. with the funeral starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut.

Burial will be in Layton Township Cemetery, Walnut.

Please direct memorials to the Peace United Church of Christ at 404 North Street, Walnut, IA 51577

Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Peace United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral
01:30 PM
Peace United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved