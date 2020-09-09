Elaine Vera Koll was born Jan. 4, 1929, on a farm near Avoca. She was the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Wolff) Heesch. Elaine was one of three daughters. She was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church in Avoca. Elaine attended school in Avoca and graduated with the class of 1946. She then worked at the Rexall Drug Store in Avoca. She was married to Alfred Koll on Sept. 28, 1949, in Avoca. They made their home on the Koll farm in Walnut, where Al was born. They were blessed with two sons, David and Stephen.
Elaine enjoyed the activities that her sons were involved in growing up. She belonged to the Women's Fellowship at church and served four years as Treasurer and four years as President. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and was on the board of Christian Education, and she also served on the Peace Haven Auxiliary Board. Elaine and Al were involved in a pinochle card club for over forty years and Elaine was also involved in a neighborhood card club called the P.E.T Club. Elaine and Al retired and moved to Atlantic in April 1996. They enjoyed attending the activities that their grandchildren were involved in as well. She enjoyed her yard, flowers, and her arts and craft projects.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Vera Heesch; husband, Alfred Koll; sister, Betty Campbell; sister and brother-in-law, Nadine & Paul Eggerss; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret (Koll) and Kenneth Fredrechsen.
Survivors include her two sons, David (Donna) Koll of Omaha, NE and Stephen (Cindy) Koll of Atlantic. Four grandchildren, Mark VanGoethen of Omaha, Neb., Melanie (Scott) Hobbs of Hagerstown, Md., Kellen (Melanie) Koll of Omaha, Neb., and Katie Koll of Atlantic. Three great-grandchildren, Emma and Lauren Hobbs of Hagerstown and Harper June Koll of Omaha, Neb.
Open visitation will start at 9 a.m. and continue with family present from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Services will start the way Elaine started her favorite days by having donuts and coffee at 1 p.m. with the funeral starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut.
Burial will be in Layton Township Cemetery, Walnut.
Please direct memorials to the Peace United Church of Christ at 404 North Street, Walnut, IA 51577
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.