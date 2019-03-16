Eleanor Hoover, 81, of Atlantic, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with memorial services immediately following at 1 p.m. at the Atlantic High School, Atlantic.
Memorials may be made to the family for designation to some of Big E's favorite causes.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2019