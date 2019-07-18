Elizabeth Ann (Brown) Schmidt, 91, was born Dec. 12, 1927. The oldest child of Lloyd R. Brown and Hazel A. (Shoults) Brown at Methodist Hospital, Des Moines. She passed away July 16, 2019, at Caring Acres Retirement Home in Anita.

Liz' mother passed when she was only 8 years old and from there she lived with grandparents until she was 14, at which time she moved in with Rex and Ann Shambaugh south of Van Meter where she earned her board through housekeeping. When she was 17, she went to work for LOOK Magazine in Des Moines. Here she not only worked at nearly every position involved with the production of the magazine, but she also became a star player on the women's basketball team that LOOK sponsored. During that time, she played basketball in the lower 48 states. This team won a national championship in 1952. When LOOK closed down in the early 1980s, a letter was sent to all of the surviving players asking them to vote for a MVP. Shortly after, the trophy arrived at her house. Another result of playing for this team was that one of her teammates, Leona (Campen) Stapleton, a starter on Wiota's state championship teams of 1943 and 1945, had a first cousin named Gene Schmidt of Massena.

Liz and Gene married June 14, 1953. Liz worked as a homemaker, was employed at the nursing home in Adair and read meters for the City of Adair for many years. After retirement she enjoyed helping friends and neighbors. She also volunteered to help with blood drives, was active in the Legion Auxiliary, her church and sewing little dresses for underprivileged children around the world.

She very much enjoyed time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Knowing that she had three more great-grandchildren on the way had her hoping that she would be able to hang on long enough to get to hold them.

She is survived by four children, Rod (Jo) Schmidt of Waukee, Kevin (Lori) Schmidt of Des Moines, Greg (Rose) Schmidt of Marshalltown, and Keri (Gene) Lehman of Van Meter, her grandchildren, Jake (Rachel) Schmidt of Kasson, Minn., Theresa (Troy) Thornton of Adel, Eric (Taryn) Schmidt of Minneapolis, Minn., Dustin Schmidt of Des Moines, Ethan (Rachel) Schmidt of Des Moines, Nicholas Schmidt (Jim Kolnik) of Waukee, Brett Schmidt of Boone, Alicia Schmidt of Panora, Dallas (Olivia) Lehman of Waukee, Tyler (Emmy) Lehman of Des Moines, Amy Lehman of Van Meter, Alex (Amber) Knapp of Ames, and Aaron Knapp of Des Moines, IA; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lloydene Cadwell of Adel; brother, Ronald Brown of Stuart; and nieces and nephews. She was also known as "Grandma" by many members of her children's in-law families.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Schmidt; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Diane Schmidt; and her two sisters, Dorothy Gourd and Mary Austin.

Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Adair.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 18, 2019