Elnora Corrine Nebola died Monday July 20, 2020 in Atlantic. She was 91.

Elnora was born Dec. 4, 1928 to Charles B. and Ethel Russell Johnston in Morrill Neb.

She married Ernest Joseph Nebola on June 6, 1949 in Cumberland.

Elnora received a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Music from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Mo. She taught school in Panora, and then Atlantic, while earning a Master's Degree in Education from Drake University.

In July 1981, Elnora and Ernest left for Turkey and spent two years in Tarsus, Turkey where she taught at Tarsus American College. They also travelled extensively.

After Ernest's death on April 1, 1984, she went to Tokyo, Japan where she taught for six years at various schools that included a women's' college and also at the Tokyo Imperial Place teaching the palace guards English.

After her return to the United States in 1992, she continued an education endeavor for several years called "Heartland Homestay" that provided placement of Japanese college kids and adults into homes in the Atlantic area that helped them with their English language studies as well as other educational opportunities.

She married Robert Jones of Elliot on Dec 16, 2014. He survives her along with one sister, Marilyn Konkel of Wingate, N.C., one brother, Duane Johnston of El Paso, Texas, three daughters Vicki (David) Philabaum of Burlington; Cheryl (Tim) Fox of Savannah, Mo.; Kathi Stegner of Dennison, and one son, Alan (Angela) Nebola of Atkins.

She is also survived by her niece, Ann Coffin of Atlantic, and many other nieces and nephews as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private grave-side service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Cumberland, and a memorial service will be announced a later date.

