Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsiebel Kasch-Noe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsiebel Kasch-Noe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsiebel Kasch-Noe Obituary
Elsiebel Kasch-Noe, 96, formerly of Marne, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.
Elsiebel was born on July 2, 1923, on the Harvelawn Farm north of Marne, the daughter of Fred R. and Rilla W. (Harvey) Long. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1941.
In 1939, Elsiebel joined the Rainbow Girls and in 1942, The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a lifelong member and later became a part of both Liberty Chapter #230 in Marne, and a Chapter in Weslaco, Texas. Elsiebel was also a member of the United Methodist Church and Elks Auxiliary in Weslaco.
Elsiebel is survived by her daughter Linda S. (Tim) Parr; son, Dennis L. (Sherry) Carver; three grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, niece, Sandy A. (Marsha Borders) Peggs of Atlantic; nephew, Fred L (Darlene) Peggs and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rilla Long; husbands, Clarence F. Kasch and Ed Noe; and her sister, Wilma Peggs.
An Order of Eastern Star service by Liberty Chapter #230 and funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Pastor Nancy Jensen of the United Church of Christ officiating. Committal services will take place in the Brighton Township Cemetery, north of Marne.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic and McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco are caring for Elsiebel's family and her arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsiebel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -