Elsiebel Kasch-Noe, 96, formerly of Marne, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.
Elsiebel was born on July 2, 1923, on the Harvelawn Farm north of Marne, the daughter of Fred R. and Rilla W. (Harvey) Long. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1941.
In 1939, Elsiebel joined the Rainbow Girls and in 1942, The Order of the Eastern Star. She was a lifelong member and later became a part of both Liberty Chapter #230 in Marne, and a Chapter in Weslaco, Texas. Elsiebel was also a member of the United Methodist Church and Elks Auxiliary in Weslaco.
Elsiebel is survived by her daughter Linda S. (Tim) Parr; son, Dennis L. (Sherry) Carver; three grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, niece, Sandy A. (Marsha Borders) Peggs of Atlantic; nephew, Fred L (Darlene) Peggs and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rilla Long; husbands, Clarence F. Kasch and Ed Noe; and her sister, Wilma Peggs.
An Order of Eastern Star service by Liberty Chapter #230 and funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Pastor Nancy Jensen of the United Church of Christ officiating. Committal services will take place in the Brighton Township Cemetery, north of Marne.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic and McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco are caring for Elsiebel's family and her arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020