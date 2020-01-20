Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
Elsiesbel Kasch-Noe Obituary
Elsiebel Kasch-Noe, 96, of Weslaco, Texas, formerly of Marne, died Wednesday, Jan,. 15, 2020, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
An Eastern Star and funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Committal services will take place in the Brighton Township Cemetery, north of Marne. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held at the Marne United Methodist Church.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic and McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco are caring for Elsiebel's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020
