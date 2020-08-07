1/
Elvie K. Scott
Elvie K. Scott, 92, of Audubon, died Aug. 5, 2020 at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Gray United Methodist Church in Gray. The family prefers that everyone in attendance to wear a mask. Interment will be in the Cameron Township Cemetery, east of Gray. Family visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Gray United Methodist Church in Gray.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2020.
