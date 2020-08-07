Elvie K. Scott, 92, of Audubon, died Aug. 5, 2020 at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Gray United Methodist Church in Gray. The family prefers that everyone in attendance to wear a mask. Interment will be in the Cameron Township Cemetery, east of Gray. Family visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Gray United Methodist Church in Gray.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.



