|
|
Erik Michael Mardesen, 43, of De Soto, formerly of Anita, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in De Soto. Erik was born Nov, 17, 1976, in Colorado Springs, Colo., the son of Curt Mardesen and Peggy (Harris) Berg. Erik grew up in Anita and graduated from CAM High School in 1996, where he was an all-around great athlete. Later, on Aug. 12, 2000, Erik married Theresa Brooker in Las Vegas. For the past 20 years Erik's family has lived in De Soto, IA.
Erik was a hard worker from the start. As a kid he worked at the Redwood Steakhouse in Anita and recently he was an electrical worker for Local Union 55. Erik also had a talent for driving and operating a plow truck in the winter time for the IDOT for three years, and running a concrete truck for 16 years as well. Erik was a long time golfer and member at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita. Countless memories were made at the golf course with Theresa and family. Besides his love for golf, other hobbies included being a Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs fan, pheasant hunting in the fall, and attending many NASCAR races. But best of all, Erik's true love was to watch his son Cooper wrestle in High School.
Honorary pall bearers are Cooper Mardesen, Matt Mardesen, Nathan Berg, Brad Kinzie, Willie Dennis and Roger Gustaveson.
Erik is survived by his wife, Theresa of De Soto; son, Cooper of Waukee; father, Curt (Denise) Mardesen of Elk Horn; mother, Peggy (Joel) Berg of Anita; brother, Matt (Joni) Mardesen of Monroe; step brothers, Nathan (Amanda) Berg of Atlantic, Nathan (Jessica) Phippen of Coon Rapids, Tyler (Raquel) Phippen of Garner, Tony (Michelle) Phippen of Exira; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation with family will be from 4 – 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family in Erik's name to be designated later.
Family also request that the public wears their favorite team "gear or apparel" to the visitation.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2019