Erlo LaDean Jergenson
1934 - 2020
Erlo LaDean Jergenson died on June 3, 2020.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. A private family interment service will take place at the Strand Cemetery following the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Strand Cemetery Board in care of Chris Nippert, Villisca, Iowa 50864.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
