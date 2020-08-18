Erlo LaDean Jergenson died on June 3, 2020.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. A private family interment service will take place at the Strand Cemetery following the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Strand Cemetery Board in care of Chris Nippert, Villisca, Iowa 50864.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.

