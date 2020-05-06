Ernest H. Thomsen
Ernest H. Thomsen, 88, of rural Cumberland, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
A public visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Karen.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ernest's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
