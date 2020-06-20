Ernest Henry Thomsen, 88, passed away on May 3, 2020 at his home near Cumberland.
He was born Aug, 24, 1931 to Nels and Henrietta "Hannah" (Rustman) Thomsen at his grandmother's home in Cumberland. At age 4, Ernie started school at Custer Rural School in Edna Township. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1948.
After farming for a short time, he moved to Lawton, near his sister. There he worked as a farm hand and at the Swift's packing plant in Sioux City. While there, he met Karen Peterson. Ernie and Karen were married on May 23, 1954 in Lawton. After marrying, they moved to a farm near Cumberland and he began his farming career. In addition to row crops, he spent years raising hogs and cattle.
Ernie was baptized, confirmed and remained a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota. There he served as President of the Congregation, a deacon, on the farm committee and the parsonage board. His faith in the Lord was a life-long comfort to him.
Ernie loved his community and served it well. He was on the Coop Board, Lions Club, and for 30 years he served on the Cumberland Community Boosters Board; instrumental in the development and management of the Cumberland Community Building. He served Cass County Pork Producers, as President and received a Pork Producer of the Year award.
Ernie loved his family deeply and spent many hours supporting the interests and activities of his children and grandchildren, especially with Fair projects. He greatly enjoyed his dogs, golfing and shooting and the friends he made through them. Ernie regularly joined friends in Cumberland over coffee. It is amazing how the world's questions can be answered with a newspaper, county plat book, and world atlas – their tools before Google.
After retirement, Ernie continued to help with the farm, but enjoyed vacationing with Karen, especially trips to the mountains and visiting friends in Florida and Texas in the winter. For many years they spent a month or two every winter in Donna, Texas, enjoying Cass county snowbirds and making new friends.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Pam Drummond and Patrice Thomsen; son, Jeff (Rana) Thomsen; grandchildren, Sarah (James) Doxon, Matthew (Grace) Thomsen, Lane Thomsen, Jace Thomsen, Jake (Alyssa) Drummond, and Nick Drummond; great-grandchildren, Lucian and Rose Thomsen, Daxton and Lincoln Drummond and nieces, Susan Ackelson and Joyce Howard.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosemary (Lloyd) Lighthall; nephew, David Lighthall; and niece, Linda Robinson
Ernest and his family wish to express their appreciation to St. Croix Hospice and friends for their care and support.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25 at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held at the Cumberland Community Building; with a time for sharing of memories. The family encourages you to come to the luncheon even if you are unable to attend the formal service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the First Lutheran Church or the Cumberland community.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ernest's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com .
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 20, 2020.