Ervin Pauley, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

An Immediate Family Only Service will be held at the Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison. Interment will be in the Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. A full obituary is pending

Survivors include his wife Thelma of Denison.

Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

