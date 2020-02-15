|
|
Eva Lucille, daughter of John and Jensine Oliene (Jensen) Larsen, was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Atlantic. She grew up in Kimballton and Audubon, graduating from Audubon High School in 1941.
On Feb, 8, 1942, Lucille was united in marriage with Emmert LaVerne Clausen, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Two sons were born to this couple. Lucille and Emmert made their home on the old Ridge Road east of Kimballton. Lucille considered herself a farm helper and did home perms for her family and friends. After they retired in 1981, the couple moved into Elk Horn. After Emmert died on January 4, 1996, Lucille was able to remain in their home for the next 20 years. In November of 2016, she became a resident of Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, where she died on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Lucille was 95 years, five months and three days of age.
Lucille was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Throughout the years, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, camping at Cutty's, and hosting each grandchild on the farm each summer.
Lucille is survived by two sons: Gary Clausen and wife Patricia of Elk Horn and Lanny Clausen and wife Carol of Madrid; five grandchildren: Tami (Todd) Jacobsen of Kimballton; Trisha (Aaron) Comer of North Liberty; Tonya (Berny) Sohm of Odgen; Darren Clausen and friend Sarah Christian of Monroe; Angie Counsell of Mason City; Step-grandchildren: Randy Koenig and friend Tracy Burns of Audubon and Kristi (Sam) Melton of Post, Texas; and by numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emmert; daughters-in-law Joann Clausen and Gloria Clausen; a great-grandson Dalton Sohm; a brother Harold Larsen and a sister Lillian Savage.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton with Reverend Sam Jacobs officiating. Congregational Hymns will include "In The Garden," "Borning Cry," and "The Old Rugged Cross" Marcia Nelson will be the organist.
Casket Bearers will include Nick Sohm, Gage Eden, Austin Eden, Parker Eden, Cody Jacobsen, Treven Counsell, Paige Sohm, Abby Jacobsen, Chelsea Jacobsen, Taven Counsell, Lynn Jacobsen, Wil Comer, Sydnee Comer and Makayla Stephens.
Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2020