Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492

Eva Margarete (Karstens) Simpson, 79, passed away June 2, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Eva loved to play cards with family and friends. She was an avid fisherman, and most summer weekends Jim and Eva could be found camping at various campgrounds in the area.

Eva was born July 1, 1939 to John and Sophie (Kloppenburg) Karstens. She grew up in rural Massena and graduated from Massena High School in 1957. She attended Iowa School of Beauty Culture and was a practicing beautician for 52 years, most recently at Heritage House. She married Jim Simpson Jan. 18, 1959, at Wiota First Lutheran Church. They had four children: Jerry Simpson, Monticello, Minn/; Leann (John) Donovan, Big Lake, Minn.; Lori Simpson and Deborah Simpson, Cedar Rapids. She has three grandchildren: Joshua (Krystal) Simpson, Danielle Wilsey and Caitlin (Zac) Hogan; and five great grandchildren: Lane and Hunter Simpson; Finnegan, Piper and Rory Hogan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn Karas, brother Duane Karstens, daughter-in-law Joy (Berthiaume) Simpson, nephew David Karstens, and niece Jacqueline Karstens.

Open visitation will begin at noon Friday, June 7 followed by visitation with the family present from 6 - 8 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8 at Zion Lutheran Church, Atlantic, followed immediately by interment at the Wiota First Lutheran Cemetery. A lunch will be provided after interment at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Eva's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 4, 2019

