Obituary



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel in Greenfield. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the Evelyn Karas memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald Karas of Massena.

Online condolences may be left to the family at

Evelyn Karas, 89, of Massena, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Caring Acres Nursing and Rehab Center in Anita.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel in Greenfield. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the Evelyn Karas memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.Survivors include her husband, Gerald Karas of Massena.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Funeral Home Steen Funeral Home

101 SE 4th Street

Greenfield , IA 50849

641-743-2621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close