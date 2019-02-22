Evelyn Karas, 89, of Massena, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Caring Acres Nursing and Rehab Center in Anita.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel in Greenfield. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be made to the Evelyn Karas memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Karas of Massena.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements.
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA 50849
641-743-2621
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019