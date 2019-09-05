|
Everett Britson, 94, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for lunch and a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be held at later date in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Everett's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019