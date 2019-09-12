|
Everett Britson, 94, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Everett Sidney Britson was born on Nov. 26, 1924, at home in rural Radcliffe, the son of Orvie Sigvald and Hattie Elida (Hinderaker) Britson. He was raised on the family farm with 4 brothers and 1 sister, and one of his fondest memories as a child with his siblings was each summer when they built their own farm in the grove. They spent hours upon hours building and rebuilding their very own farm. His family was second generation Norwegian and attended the Bethany Lutheran Church. Everett attended a one room school house along with his siblings. At the age of 4, he followed his older brothers to school every day, having to turn around and go home, until the teacher finally invited him to join the first-grade class. Everett graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1942.
Following graduation, he was hired as a farm hand for a local farmer until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. He served as military police in Germany during WWII; his four brothers also served their country during this time. He and two of his brothers, Orlan and Wally, later enrolled in classes at Iowa State University. In 2010, Everett participated in the Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to commemorate his service as a WWII veteran.
On Nov. 25, 1948, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Mae Wentzel at the English Lutheran Church in Webster City. Everett worked with a local construction business during this time, learning the business and building homes in the community as well as one for his own family.
In 1965, the family moved to Atlantic when he purchased Voss Manufacturing. A true entrepreneur, he closed Voss and opened Hawkeye Electric, Inc., which flourished under his management until his retirement. In 1986, he semi-retired and began working as a driver at Roland Funeral Service for the next 15 years; a job he loved dearly.
He was active in the community he lived in. Everett was a member of Rotary, serving as president for one term. During this time, he led the push to save and restore the first log cabin built in Cass County, which now serves as Santa's Cabin in the city park. He was a longtime member of the Masons and Eastern Star, holding the office of Grand Chaplain of Eastern Star for the state of Iowa in 1999.
His love of woodworking was a lifelong hobby with the ability to make anything asked of him. He was an avid golfer, invited to golf on two occasions in the Byron Nelson Pro-Am Golf Classic as an amateur in the 1970's. He continued his love of the game into his 90's. His short game on the course was remarkable; something he not only taught his children but also the girls' high school golf team. At the age of 50, he wanted to learn to fly so he took training at our local airport; later buying a four passenger Piper Cherokee. He and Bonnie took many trips through the years, flying to different destinations.
No matter what adventure Everett was on, family was always his #1 priority! He was always supportive of his children and grandchildren, attending all their activities when he was able. He kept in close contact with his extended family, having a traditional Norwegian meal at Christmas up into the '90's.
Everett is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bonnie; children, Rolene Britson, Nancy (Randy) Lehman, David Britson, and Ann (Tim) Davis; grandchildren, Zort Jason (Andi) Brown, Christopher (Brit) Lehman, Whitney Jensen, Daniel Britson, Sarah Britson, Cale Thomas Davis, and Sidney Davis; great-grandson, Zort Caleb Brown; cousin, Bill (Anna Jane) Hinderaker; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orvie and Hattie Britson; siblings, Allan (Kathleen) Britson, Louella (Joseph) Lynch, Ward (Eleanor) Britson, Orlan (Nadine) Britson, and Wallace (Peggy) Britson; father-in-law, Harold "Whitey" Wentzel; brother-in-law, Loran Wentzel; and grandson-in-law, Jason Jensen.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic; with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for lunch and a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be held at a later date in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Everett's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019