Florence Larie Erickson was born Sept. 5, 1922, in a sod house near Colby, Kan., the daughter of Ed and Minnie (Cecil) Merritt. She passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Allen Place in Atlantic, at the age of 98.

Larie moved from Kansas to Iowa at the age of 5 and lived the rest of her life in Edna Township in Cass County. She attended Cumberland High School and upon graduation taught country school. She was united in marriage to Wayne Erickson on Dec. 6, 1941, in Maryville, Mo. To this union three children were born: Donna Mae, Mary Ann and Rex Allen.

Larie enjoyed over 50 years as a member of the Happy Homemakers Club and served as a 4-H Leader with the Edna Willing Workers as her daughters were members. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery work for many years as well as gardening, canning and raising flowers. She loved to read the Kitchen Klatter, Cappers Weekly as well as books about the prairie life and later "Our Iowa" magazine until her vision became bad. She always enjoyed her childhood friend, Helen Mullen of Corning. Wayne and Larie enjoyed taking fishing trips and visiting relatives out of state. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Wayne's parents, Loyd and Rose Erickson; husband, Wayne in 1997; grandson, Aaron Erickson; sisters and spouses, Iva (Elmer) Kirkendall, Ina (Elmer) Wilson, Mildred (Bernard) Edwards, Dorothy (Lawrence) Quebedeaux; brothers and spouses, Glenn (Elsie) Merritt, Carl (Marie) Merritt, Albert (Mardelle) Merritt, and Fletcher Merritt.

She is survived by her three children, Donna (Larry) Thomsen of Edwards, Mo., Mary (Jack) McKee of Massena and Rex (Mary) Erickson of Cumberland; five grandchildren, Tracy (Dave) Porter of Honey Creek, Darin Thomsen of Edwards, Missouri, Todd (Robyn) McKee, Troy (Veronica) McKee all of Massena and Richard (Traci) Erickson of Cumberland; 12 great-grandchildren, Chelsea (RJ) Weidner of Omaha, Neb. and Chase Porter of Honey Creek, Eric (Brianna) McKee of Davenport. Jack, Madyson, Carson McKee and Kaycee Anstey as well as Trevor, Jarod and Connor McKee, all of Massena and Bay, Gage and Eve Erickson of Cumberland; three sisters, Geneva May and Lucille Dostart of Oregon and Alberta Erickson of Atlantic; other relatives and friends.

The family of Larie Erickson wishes to express their gratitude for all the acts of kindness shown to them in their time of sorrow.

Public Graveside Services will be held at the Reno Methodist Cemetery, south of Cumberland on Monday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Larie Erickson memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements.

