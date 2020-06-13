Forrest "Woody" Grugan, 74, of Brayton, died June 1, 2020 at his home in rural Brayton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife Eunice Grugan of Brayton.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

