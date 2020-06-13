Forrest "Woody" Grugan
Forrest "Woody" Grugan, 74, of Brayton, died June 1, 2020 at his home in rural Brayton.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Eunice Grugan of Brayton.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
owa Veterans Cemetery
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bethany Evangelical Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
